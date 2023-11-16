CHICAGO — Why get regular roller skates when you could get designer skates? Sometimes, you just want something that’s ridiculous. You want something that’s high end and whimsical all at once.

Chanel’s roller skates come in black or white, with the classic Chanel logo on the side.

And if you’re not in the mood for a day at the roller rink, you can remove the high top tennis shoes from the wheels…

And strut down the street showing off those fancy feet of yours.

The WGN Morning News team also discuss cuffed denim, toolbox Christmas and a big pepper!

