CHICAGO — Here are the latest and greatest kid carriers. And we’re talking full on toddlers. These things are no joke.

They’re made to keep your kid comfortable. They’re also designed to put less stress on the back.

Some are more than 400 bucks. Know what’s cheaper? Wagons.

Or do what we did when we were little kids. We just walked.

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss shorts trends, scullery, and PDA.

