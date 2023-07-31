CHICAGO — If you’re being “benched” that means the person you’re dating, or “talking to” a the kids say, is putting you on the sidelines.

They like you. But not enough to make you a priority in their life. They’ll hit you up if they need you or feel like hanging out.

So it’s up to you. Do you want to sit on the bench or do you want to be a starter?

The WGN Morning News crew also discuss egg hacks, baby corn and restaurant annoyances.

