CHICAGO — There are a lot of people who like to have the chance to look out the window when taking a plane flight.

Did you know that having that seat on the plane gives you an unspoken privilege?

We talked about that tidbit from travel guru Samantha Brown during the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

Along with that, we also talked about “early risers,” blue buttons, a “girl dinner,” and more during the segment.

You can watch the entire “6@6” on Tuesday’s show in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.