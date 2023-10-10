CHICAGO — With the calendar flipped to October and the weather turning chilly, the fall has really arrived in Chicagoland.

A big thing people have to change now is their wardrobe, and we’ve got an interesting way to change it up with one article of clothing this fall.

It all has to do with the switch of a color.

We talked about that possible change on the “6@6” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts discussed that along with a few other seasonal topics.

Those included ways to feel happier this fall, spooky Halloween treats, along with two trips more people are taking lately.

You can watch the entire “6@6” from the October 10 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.