CHICAGO — Researchers at Quantas Airlines are trying to find a cure for jetlag.

They’re trying to find travel aids to help people avoid exhaustion, brain fog and other symptoms that come with spending so much time in the sky. It’s called the “Sunrise Project.”

According to the data so far, meals with ingredients like chili and chocolate have been improving people’s well-being, and giving them better sleep quality. Other helpful things? Stretching exercises.

The WGN Morning News crew also discusses stolen chairs, the gray home trend, and when to stop wearing miniskirts.

