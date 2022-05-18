New York Times bestselling author and professor Michael Eric Dyson’s weighs in on the deadly, racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, NY. He warns Americans that violent racist ideology isn’t as fringe as some may think.

“The White Supremacist ideology is not, you know, in cubby holes of American political life. It’s spread broad and deep.”

His new book, “Unequal: A story of America” authored with Marc Favreau examines how racial inequality permeates every facet of American society, through the lens of those pushing for meaningful change.