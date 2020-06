Since 2012, Wood restaurant (3335 N. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60657; 773-935-9663) has served as an upscale-casual dinner and drinks destination in the heart of Chicago’s Boystown.

The kitchen presents seasonably inspired sharable plates and a frequently rotating menu for dinner and weekend brunch, focusing on locally grown produce, house-butchered meats, and housemade charcuterie and bread from the wood-fired oven. Known for fun and quirky cocktails, Wood also features a list of affordable wines by the glass and craft and import beers.