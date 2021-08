CHICAGO — A report from the Chicago Office of Inspector General released Tuesday concluded that the Chicago Police Department's use of ShotSpotter technology rarely leads to evidence of a gun-related crime and has changed the way some CPD members interact with people in communities where ShotSpotter alerts are frequent.

The city entered a three-year, $33 million contract with ShotSpotter in August 2018 and extended the contract in December 2020, well before the expiration of the previous contract. The city's contract with ShotSpotter now runs until August 19, 2023.