Pastor John F. Hannah and the New Life Covenant Southeast Church will host its annual “Prayer on the 9” Saturday, May 27th.

The city wide event is part of the church’s community outreach program, and is now in its 10th year.

This year’s march is themed, “Our Youth Matter.”

Things will get started at noon (12 -2p) Saturday, at 79th and Greenwood and stretch to the Dan Ryan, in a “unified stance against violence.”

For more details visit here.