‘We’re looking for little pockets in need’ TV host Marcus Lemonis TV on his Lemon-Aid Foundation

Marcus Lemonis was born in war-torn Beirut, Lebanon in 1973; and, at nine months old, was adopted by a couple living in Miami, Florida. Marcus has long served as the Chairperson at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors. With his efforts, it is now America’s #1 source for RVs, camping accessories, RV maintenance and repair. When he’s not running his multibillion-dollar company, Marcus is focusing on his other passion by helping struggling businesses get back on their feet. He shows this process on his hit TV show, CNBC’s The Profit, a past nominee for the 2018 Critic’s Choice Award for Best Structured Reality Series.

Although he was not born in America, he is proud to be living the American Dream through hard work, determination and believing. With multiple ventures on his resume, Marcus can be seen sharing his knowledge through numerous business and entertainment television programs and speaking engagements. Those who have had the chance to hear his story would say that he is modest, down to earth and 100 percent brutally honest, which is why he is regarded as one of the most sought-after industry experts and keynote speakers in the small business sector today.