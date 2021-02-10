We’re hiking with Kevin Nealon

“Hiking With Kevin” on YouTube and Instagram (KevinNealonArtWork)



BIO:

Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, comedian, and author Kevin Nealon is best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and has received critical acclaim for his role in the Showtime series Weeds. Kevin currently stars on the CBS-TV comedy series Man With A Plan, produces and hosts the digital series Hiking with Kevin, and tours his stand-up globally.

Kevin’s extensive television credits include Globen Globe and SAG-nominated Weeds, two critically acclaimed stand-up specials for Showtime, and a number of appearances on Monk, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Still Standing, and more. His extensive film career includes projects such as Anger Management, Eight Crazy Nights, The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, Just Go With It, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Joe Dirt, Daddy Day Care, Roxanne, and Grandma’s Boy.

As one of the longest-running cast members on Saturday Night Live (1986-1995), Nealon created some of the show’s most memorable characters; his recurring role as an anchor on ‘Weekend Update’ helped make the sketch a show staple. In 1988, he earned an Emmy nomination as part of the SNL writing team. Currently, Kevin resides in Los Angeles with his wife and son.