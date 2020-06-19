“We’re going to have to continue the fight to make it happen” – Jack Yonover on petitioning to rename Joseph Sears School

An online petition to change the name of Joseph Sears School in Kenilworth has garnered more than 2,800 signatures from local residents who claim the North Shore school’s namesake held racist beliefs that do not reflect the community’s values.

The online petition, titled “Kenilworth must remove the name of white nationalist Joseph Sears from their school,” was launched earlier this month by New Trier High School 2020 graduates, Jack Yonover and Solomon Podorovsky, and was presented to the Kenilworth School District 38 school board last week.



https://www.change.org/p/the-town-of-kenilworth-kenilworth-must-remove-the-name-of-noted-white-nationalist-joseph-sears-from-their-school