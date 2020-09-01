We’re catching up with Hunger Games Star Josh Hutcherson

On this season of WE tv’s hit series Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Editio, tempers flared and drama ensued as five hip hop couples hunkered down and took some tough love from Dr. Ish Major to help them improve their troubled relationships. As we approach the show’s exciting season finale on September 3 to learn of the couples’ fates, Dr. Ish can share some of his practical relationship advice for viewers at home.

As delayed school openings cause kids to spend even more time at home – after families have already been cooped up following the disappointment of canceled summer plans and vacations – stress levels are bound to be high, particularly for working parents. Hear from celebrity relationship therapist Dr. Ish about alleviating those family and marital tensions and strengthening your relationships as we enter the fall season. Dr. Ish can discuss the impact the pandemic has had on couples and families (e.g., have divorce rates been on the rise?) and offer practical advice on keeping the peace in your household while keeping your sanity.

Dr. Ish Major has spent more than 15 years demystifying the male psyche and helping men and women navigate their way through the dating jungle. Educated at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Dr. Ish is a board-certified psychiatrist who specializes in women, children and families and all things dating, mating and relating. Dr. Ish was named to the prestigious list of America’s Top Psychiatrists for the last 3 years and is recognized by the International Association of Healthcare Professionals as one of Leading Physicians of the World.

Dr. Ish continues to set the standard for on-camera and in- office excellence of care for all of your mental health and relationship needs while expanding his interests in battling one of the most devastating epidemics our country has ever seen, the opiate crisis, with multiple detox clinics throughout the southeast.