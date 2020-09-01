We’re catching up with Hunger Games Star Josh Hutcherson

Get Ready for a Binge-Worthy Labor Day with
The Hunger Games!
All Four Films are Streaming For the First Time Ever – All Free, All On Tubi, All in September!
Josh Hutcherson starred as ‘Peeta Mellark in all four Hunger Games films.
The Kentucky native has long had an interest in directing and producing. Hutcherson has served as an executive producer on the films Detention, The Forger and Escobar: Paradise Lost while also playing a lead role.
