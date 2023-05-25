Wendi McLendon – Covey, popular actress from Bridesmaids and The Goldbergs stopped by to talk about her latest project.

“Elemental” from Disney and Pixar is an original feature film set in Element City, where fire, water, land and air residents live together.

Wendi told us how exciting it is to be part of the Pixar legacy and how families can experience Element City themselves, at a fun pop up here in the Chicago area.

The experience is May 26 – 28 at Yorktown Shopping Center, you can find details here.