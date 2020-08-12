We talk to the very funny and talented Bobby Moynihan about his career and his role as Creator, Writer, Executive Producer and voice of “Loafy”.

Bobby Moynihan



Moynihan is Creator, Writer, Executive Producer and

Voice of the Main Character, Loafy in Comedy Central’s

Animated Improvised Comedy…



Loafy



The eight episode series features a weed-dealing manatee who runs a drug empire from his water tank at the Center Park Zoo and features the voices of an all-star guest cast including Cecily Strong, Taran Killam, Kevin Smith, Jay Pharoah, Nina West, Ron Funches, Tom Green, Jason Mewes, Hannah Simone, Eugene Cordero, Will McGlaughlin, Shannon O’Neill and more.



The new digital episodes will roll out across all Comedy Central digital and social platforms on August 8th.



Bobby Moynihan is known for his work on Saturday Night Live, Mr. Mayor, Duck Tales and The Secret Live of Pets.