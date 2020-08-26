We talk to Sue Kim, Director of ‘The Speed Cubers’

Sue Kim is a Cannes Lion award-winning producer, with over 15 years experience as Executive Producer for global brands and creative agencies like Nike, adidas and Wieden + Kennedy. Some of her more notable projects include having produced Nike’s Breaking2 marathon event (global livestream and documentary) and KFC’s award-winning rebrand.
She’s also the proud mother of a 14-year-old speedcuber that is currently ranked 36th in the world, and spends her weekends traveling with him to competitions and collecting first-hand material for this documentary. She is a creative writing graduate from the University of California, Berkeley, and The Speed Cubers is her directorial debut.