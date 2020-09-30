We talk to Maury Povich on 23 seasons of the Maury Povich Show

Many shows that have resorted to the “Zoom” format have done so in 2D – a video background with the hosts in boxes. Maury is taking a 3D approach. Guests will be joining virtually, but on the well-known and iconic set. The show added two large monitors on set and each guest will occupy a different monitor. This gives the feeling that Maury is talking to the guests as if they were in studio. The different cameras shoot the guests in the monitors. This approach makes a “virtual” Maury show feel bigger and gives it more movement. Where the audience risers used to be, there is now a set that Maury will occupy during the entire show.

“Maury,” entering his 23rd season in national syndication, continues to be a top performer in the daytime syndication marketplace. Povich is the only person in the history of syndicated television to have back-to-back-to-back successes which spans over 30 years. It began with the groundbreaking Fox newsmagazine “A Current Affair” (1986-1990) then Paramount’s “The Maury Povich Show” (1991-1998) to “Maury” (1998-present).

Povich’s broadcast journalism roots took hold more than 50 years ago in his native Washington, D.C. where he began as a radio street reporter. Povich has covered the biggest news events since the 60’s: the aftermath of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, riots in Washington following the death of Martin Luther King, Jr., anti-war demonstrations during the Vietnam War and the historic events of Watergate. Maury later helped create and host the maverick newsmagazine A Current Affair, which became an instant hit and changed the face of network and cable news.