We talk to Bill Farmer, the voice of Disney’s ‘Goofy’

The iconic voice of Goofy and Pluto for more than 30 years, Bill Farmer steps out from behind the microphone to meet his own favorite characters — dogs! Join Bill as he crosses the country meeting dogs doing all kinds of incredible jobs that make our lives better – like dogs at the Cincinnati Zoo who are matched with baby cheetahs to help zoo keepers socialize the big cats. There are also whale-poop-sniffing dogs in Washington’s San Juan Island who help study the whale population in the area by sniffing out the whale’s poop, which is then examined by scientists as a way to learn more about the whale population and how to help them rebound. Each episode of It’s a Dog’s Life provides a fun, family-friendly look into two different working dogs. All of the episodes also include appearances from Pluto and Goofy, who teach viewers about hero dogs and responsible pet ownership.

What began in stand up comedy clubs of America’s heartland has become one of the most colorful careers in Hollywood. Bill Farmer has been delighting audiences of all ages for decades as the voice of Goofy and Pluto. Farmer’s sterling voice-acting resume includes thousands of leading and supporting roles in film and television. Bill became the first voice actor to receive the prestigious Friz Freleng Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Animation. Equally distinguished is the immortalizing Disney Legend Award (recognizing individuals whose unique talents have helped shape the Disney legacy), which Bill received with entertainment icons Robin Williams and Betty White. Further adding to Bill’s many honors is the 2015 Annie Award for best acting in a television series and an Emmy nomination for his memorable performances in the hit animated series “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.”



