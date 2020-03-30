“We still have to suffer through the consequences” of delayed response to COVID-19.

Dr. Jeffrey Sterling is nationally recognized author and physician with degrees from Northwestern, The Harvard School of Public Health (Health Policy & Management), and the University of Illinois College Of Medicine. He completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at Chicago’s Cook County Hospital. He has received executive education from Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business. He is a Fellow of the American College of Emergency Medicine. Dr. Sterling is a speaker in high demand on topics of Medicine, Health Care, Public Health, productivity and efficiency, having delivered over one thousand lectures nationally since 2000 and a TedX talk in 2017. He is also the founder of SIMPCO, a physician led, public health driven organization providing solutions in managed care.