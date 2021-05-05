‘We have to convince more people to get the vaccine:’ Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 5/5

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) — Pop singer Britney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them "hypocritical" because they rehash her personal problems while criticizing the media for reporting them the first time.

Walt Disney Co's FX network and The New York Times released "Framing Britney Spears" in February. The documentary examined the singer's meteoric rise to fame as a teenager, the ensuing media scrutiny and her widely publicized breakdown.