We check in with comedian and actress Iliza Shlesinger on her new Netflix special

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger knows how to give her fans what they want: she's made five Netflix specials in seven years, she has a crazy passionate love scene with Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's new movie Spenser Confidential, and she's currently doing an Instagram Live series with her chef husband, Noah Galuten, while we're all social distancing. What's the needle that threads them all? Somewhere along the way, you'll notice her love for dogs, and that extends to her brand new show on Netflix: The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show, which launches April 1.

Shlsinger's six-part sketch show goes from scene to scene like you're scrolling through your Netflix queue, except it all takes place in Shlesinger's mind. There's a trainer who helps dudes get "fat ripped." There's an infomercial for Mom Alert, a push notification service that gives you the most up-to-date, unnecessary information. And, of course, there's a Pomeranian.