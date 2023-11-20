As a society, we have poured enormous resources—including billions of dollars—into cultivating young minds for well-paid STEM careers. Yet despite it all, we are facing a worker exodus, with as many as 70% of STEM graduates opting out of STEM work. Author John Skrentny says the answer is simple: the failure of STEM jobs.

“Wasted Education: How We Fail Our Graduates in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math”

