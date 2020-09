Alan Ruck, U of I grad, Chicago and Broadway theater vet and now all star cast member of the Emmy Award winning series “Succession” made his big break with the film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

The character of “Ferris” has long been debated by film buffs and behavior experts alike. Is Ferris a good friend or a manipulative narcissist? We asked Ruck what he thinks.

He also tells us about landing his current role on “Succession” while juggling parenting.