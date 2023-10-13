You know Kim Fields from her acting projects, now she’s launching into the food industry with her Signature Blends by KF line of coffee.
She’ll be at the Chicago Women’s Expo this weekend.
Click here for details.
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
You know Kim Fields from her acting projects, now she’s launching into the food industry with her Signature Blends by KF line of coffee.
She’ll be at the Chicago Women’s Expo this weekend.
Click here for details.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
More interviews and segments can be found on the WGN News YouTube Page