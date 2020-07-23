Want to start your homemade gameshow?

“Jeff’s Homemade Game Show,” available live and on-demand on BYUtv’s free app, turns a visit to a family’s home into an instant game show using common on-site household objects, locations and activities. Family members can win cash and prizes by participating in homegrown challenges such as stacking cans from their kitchen into a pyramid, returning items that have been removed from their living room to the correct locations, catapulting cereal into a milk-filled bowl, collecting as much loose change as possible, and guessing the expiration date of a condiment in their refrigerator. The 10-episode series was co-produced by BYUtv and World View Productions, whose credits include A&E, FX, PBS, Showtime and more. The finale is Tuesday, July 14, but it continues to air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. CT.