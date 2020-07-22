Walmart to close stores on Thanksgiving Day, announces new bonuses

All Walmart and Sam’s Club locations will be closed Thursday, November 26 as a way to thank employees for their hard work during the pandemic.

The closures, affecting both Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, mark a huge departure from Walmart’s tradition of kicking off Black Friday in-store doorbuster sales on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Stores will operate as normal on Wednesday, November 25. Details for what’s planned for Black Friday are to be announced later.

Walmart and Sam’s Club employees can expect another round of cash bonuses for their work in keeping up with demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Full-time workers are expected to get $300 and $150 to part-time workers.