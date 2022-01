CHICAGO — The film “Rifkin’s Festival” stars Wallace Shawn as a retired film studies professor who accompanies his publicist wife, played by Gina Gershon to the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain.



The film is not without its controversy as it’s being written and directed by Woody Allen who was accused by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, of a sexual assault when she was seven years old. Woody Allen called the accusations “preposterous.”

WGN’s Dean Richards spoke to both of the actors.