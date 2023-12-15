America has fallen in love with Giants rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, the Jersey born Italian kid who lives with his parents and loves chicken cutlets. His agent Sean Stellato, a guy DeVito calls the Italian Stallion of agents and who, coincidentally, is this weekend being inducted into the Italian American Sports Hall of Fame right here in Chicago.

44th Annual NIASHF Gala – Friday 12/15 6pm

NIASHF.org

