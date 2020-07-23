Violence expert weighs in on move to bring federal agents into Chicago

Epidemiologist Dr. Gary Slutkin is the founder of “Cure Violence Global.” The organization is built on the idea that gun violence operates and spreads like a virus and so it can be treated the same way an epidemic can. He weighed in on the decision to allow federal agents to assist police in the fight against an uptick of gang violence in Chicago.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot first pushed back against President Trump’s threats to send federal agents to the city. The president said he wanted to send them to fix the city’s gun violence problem.

This weekend, 150 federal agents will be deployed to Chicago. Originally, fearing it would be like Portland, where agents clad in military style uniforms without names or insignia were in the area, the mayor resisted. But her understanding Tuesday is that’s not going to be the case.

Instead, Lightfoot said the federal agents will work alongside Chicago Police Department officers which is not unprecedented, and unlike in Portland, the U.S. attorney for the northern district of Illinois, John Lausch, will help.