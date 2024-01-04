Natalia Love is the VENTRICKOLIST
January 6th at 11am
Rhapsody Theater
1328 W. Morse
Chicago
888-495-9001
RhapsodyTheater.com
Introducing Ventriloquist and Magician Natalia Love as the star of “VENTRICKOLIST,” making her debut appearance in the United States with this enchanting family show.
This is an action-packed family show. Prepare for an hour of non-stop entertainment suitable for the entire family, as Natalia combines her awe-inspiring magic, side-splitting comedy, and the mesmerizing art of ventriloquism.