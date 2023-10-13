Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams and Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart preview the Broadway bound A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong.

The Broadway bound new musical, A Wonderful World, is the story of jazz legend, Grammy Award® winner, and singular American icon Louis Armstrong’s rise to stardom and blazing musical career, told from the perspective of his four wives, who each had a unique impact on his life. Armstrong’s innovative musicianship and incredible charisma as trumpet player and vocalist would lead him from the early days of jazz in his native New Orleans to five decades of international stardom.

See it at the Cadillac Palace Theatre through October 29th.

Visit BroadwayinChicago.com for tickets.