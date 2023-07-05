Val Chmerkovskiy is a world renowned dancer and one of the best-known and most beloved pros from the mega hit series, Dancing with the Stars. He and his brother Maks are currently performing in the only and first-of-its-kind theatrical wine-tasting cabaret, SAVOR After Hours, in Napa CA.

savorafterhours.com

Instagram @maksimc

Twitter @maksimc

Facebook Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Instagram @valentin

Twitter @iamValC

Facebook Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.