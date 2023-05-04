

It is day three of the Hollywood writers strike.

Instead of working on our favorite television series and movies.. They are picketing outside major studios.

More than 11-thousand members of the writers guild are on strike after their contract expired earlier this week.

Late night talk shows and Saturday Night Live are the first to feel the effects of the work stoppage.

They are already airing reruns.

Sylvia Jones is a former Chicago journalist who left the business in 2016 to pursue a career in writing. She now offers an annual retreat to help others want to pursue that dream.

For more details visit SylviaLJones.com.