Will Guidara was 26 when he took the helm of Eleven Madison Park in NYC, a struggling two-star brasserie that had never quite lived up to its majestic room. Eleven years later, EMP was named the best restaurant in the world.

How did Guidara pull off this unprecedented transformation? Radical reinvention, a true partnership between the kitchen and the dining room—and memorable, over-the-top, bespoke hospitality. Guidara’s hyper-personalized hospitality was the inspiration for a similar scene in an episode of season two of “The Bear.”

