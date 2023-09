Nicholas Moreano, CHGO Sports Bears beat reporter, joins the WGN Early Morning News to discuss the Bears season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

CHGO Sports

allchgo.com

Follow on X: @nicholasmoreano

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.