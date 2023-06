Dr. Joseph Dituri spent 100 days living underwater, shattering the previous record of 73 days. He shares his findings about how underwater life affects the human body.

drdeepsea.com

Twitter & Instagram @drdeepsea

YouTube: Dr Deep Sea

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.