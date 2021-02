CHICAGO — A family from the United Kingdom that went viral for their parody songs on YouTube talked to WGN Morning News.

The Marsh family put their own twist to the song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” which they called “Totally Fixed Where We Are.” The video already has more than two million views on YouTube.

Ben and Danielle Marsh along with their four children talked to the Morning Show about their viral videos.

To see more of their videos, visit marshfamilysongs.com.