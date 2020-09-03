U.S. Marine Corps veteran Scott Pryor on his new movie ‘Tulsa’

tulsathemovie.com

officialscottpryor.com

U.S. Marine Veteran Scott Pryor, who now as a celebrated trial lawyer turns his real-life courtroom tragedies into award-winning screenplays and films. He is the Director, Star, and Writer of the TULSA.



Inspired by true events from one of Scott’s actual trial cases, TULSA follows a desperate marine biker whose life is turned upside-down when he is united with the sassy 9-year-old daughter he never knew existed.

In TULSA, Biker ‘Tommy Colston’ (Scott Pryor) is a hopeless addict. When ‘Tommy’ discovers he has a long-lost daughter named ‘Tulsa’ (Livi Birch), he reluctantly welcomes the 9-year-old into his home but tries to keep her out of his heart. The head strong girl attempts to use her strong faith to save ‘Tommy’ from his addictions and the demons of his past. When tragedy strikes,’Tommy’ is forced to face his demons and attempts to become the father of ‘Tulsa’s’ dreams. Inspired by true events from Scott Pryor’s client as a trial lawyer, TULSA is a funny and heartwarming story of redemption, family, and forgiveness, even in the darkest of times.

BIO:

For Scott Pryor who is married and has 3 sons, film business is family business. Together with his wife Laura, they are Pryor Entertainment, a thriving Georgia-based independent production company that creates films, TV, and content that inspires, empowers, and educates so that others may truly live.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Scott Pryor is a screenwriter, actor, producer and director known for “Take the Stand” (2011), “Pale Horse” (2014), “The List” (2015), “Blackbear” (2019), and “Tulsa” (2020). Pryor is the Founder and CEO of Pryor Entertainment (formerly Foretress Films). Pryor studied finance, economics, and Law in Minnesota, South Carolina, Russia and Hungary. He now works as a successful trial lawyer with his own practice in the Atlanta-area