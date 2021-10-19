Twisted Sister founding member shares his secrets of success on stage and in business

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island woman's search for her relative's displaced gravesite led to the discovery of nearly 1,000 people buried beneath a local highway and an unmarked mass grave containing hundreds of bodies.

Both discoveries were connected to state institution cemeteries in Cranston, where more than 5,000 of Rhode Island's poor, sick or mentally ill residents were buried between 1875 and 1953.