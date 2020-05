;__tn__=-R CHICAGO – This evening Wrigley Field Friday felt and sounded like a normal Friday evening after a ball game. People walking the sidewalks of Clark and Addison as the sounds of the organ waft through the late spring air. After twenty plus years in the booth, Gary Pressy retired last season, leaving tradition and steadiness open as the Cubs looked forward to the 2020 season. Pressy, leaving shoes so…