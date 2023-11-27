During his four-decade career in the recording industry, Tom Werman launched the success of REO Speedwagon, Ted Nugent, and Cheap Trick, and produced landmark albums by Mötley Crüe, Twisted Sister, Poison, Jeff Beck, and Blue Öyster Cult among many rock and metal superstars.

“Turn It Up! My Time Making Hit Records in the Glory Days of Rock Music”

tomwerman.com

Instagram: @tom_werman_

Facebook: Tom Werman

