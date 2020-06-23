Triumph the Insult Comic Dog’s YouTube Channel and Podcast

Let’s Make A Poop! With Triumph

the Insult Comic Dog

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog has been pooping on celebrities since he got his start on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in the mid-90’s. Now Triumph is taking his insults to a new medium with his live quiz show podcast featuring celebrity panelists and cash prizes (for charity). “Let’s Make A Poop!” is presented by Starburns Industries and Team Coco Podcasts.

Triumph’s podcast/quiz show returns with quarantined celebrity panelists Jason Alexander, Kenan Thompson, Julie Bowen, Susie Essman, Ken Jeong, James Carville, Tom Arnold, Anthony Scaramucci and Joey Fatone, plus announcer Michael Winslow! Contestants Ruby Ramoutar, a nurse who contracted Covid-19, and Chris Smalls, an Amazon employee who was fired for criticizing unsafe conditions, compete for the BIG★PODCAST★MONEY★