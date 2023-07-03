Markus Pukonen has spent the past seven years traveling the world using anything but motorized transportation – No planes. No trains. No cars. Not even an elevator. He has walked, canoed, kayaked, cycled, tricycled, skied, rowed, rafted, sailed and stand-up paddleboarded.

