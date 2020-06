Katie Florence, 24 year old content creator from Florida launched "The Kouncil" just a few months ago, while everyone was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she's earned half a million followers on TikTok and over a 100,000 on Instagram. With a degree in psychology, Katie says she hopes that the videos are not just funny... but a fun way to examine each of our own behavior.

