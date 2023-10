The Toy Fair is underway at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC. Thousands of toys, games and children’s products are on display and lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro shares the inside scoop on what the hottest items + trends will be!

AmandaMushro.com

QuestionableChoicesInParenting.com

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.