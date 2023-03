Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour!

April 22 for 2 shows

The Vic Theatre

3145 North Sheffield Avenue

www.tompapa.com



With almost 30 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country, finding success as an actor, host, and author, in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. And he joined us this morning to promote his comedy tour that comes to Chicago next month and his new book!

