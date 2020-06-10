Drafts & Laughs Virtual Beer & Comedy Festival
Set to entertain guests around the country, Drafts & Laughs Virtual Beer & Comedy Festival will be broadcast on Friday, June 27 from 8 – 10 p.m. CST. Benefitting comedian relief efforts and Restaurant Strong, the first cross-country festival of its kind will feature headlining comedian Tom Green and other noteworthy comedians, including SNL’s Jeff Richards, Ben Gleib, Ian Edwards, and Comedy Central’s Stephen Kramer Glickman as the Master of Ceremonies. Guests are invited to enjoy a case of a variety of 8 – 10 beers provided by Anheuser Busch to pair with the laughs from the comfort of their home. The tasting will be guided by a virtual cicerone and attendees will have the opportunity to interact with comedians during the event.
Beer delivery for Drafts & Laughs Virtual Beer & Comedy Festival is available in areas of Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles.
Tom Green is hosting a virtual comedy show from his home studio!
