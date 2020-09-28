Tips on talking to your kids about bullying

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and Global Diversity Awareness Month. Now more than ever, our world could use some empathy and understanding. Committee for Children is launching its third annual Captain Compassion campaign to teach kids how to use their

bystander power to put a stop to bullying.

Bullying Prevention Expert Dr. Jasmine Williams

can talk about why it’s so important to prevent race-based bullying

and harassment right now.

After this summer`s protests over racial discrimination and police brutality, many families and educators are seeking resources to help teach kids the value of diverse, equitable, and inclusive communities. According to the United States Department of Education, although Black students make up 15% of student enrollment nationwide, 35% of Black students report being bullied or harassed on the basis of their race, more than any other racial group. And research shows that 1 in 5 students report seeing hate-related graffiti at school. That is why this year bullying prevention superhero Captain Compassion is back to empower kids and adults to use their bystander power and give her trusty sidekick Kid Kinder guidance about how to recognize, report, and refuse race-based teasing and bullying of racial-ethnic minority youth.

Research Scientist and Bullying Prevention Expert Dr. Jasmine Williams is a driving force in the development, implementation, and evaluation of Committee for Children’s bullying prevention programs. She`s consulted with leading experts in the field to update the bullying prevention curriculum with the most effective strategies to teach kids how to recognize, report, and refuse bullying. Her scholarship has been published in peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of Early Adolescence, Teaching and Teacher Education, and Research in Human Development. Jasmine is available to discuss research-based bullying p