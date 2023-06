Caleb Simpson’s popular TikTok videos ask people how much they pay for rent in big cities around the world, and then he visits the apartment and gets a tour.

calebwsimpson.com

TikTok, YouTube, Twitter & Instagram: @calebwsimpson

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.